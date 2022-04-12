Ignite Planners LLC Invests $240,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,698,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,007. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $350.99 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

