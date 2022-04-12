Ignite Planners LLC Invests $1.10 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,060,862. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $385.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

