Ignite Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,335 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,792. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

