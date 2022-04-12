IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) versus Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Head-To-Head Contrast

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems -721.72% -174.36% -82.22%

This table compares IceCure Medical and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million N/A N/A Delcath Systems $3.56 million 14.24 -$25.65 million ($3.63) -1.77

IceCure Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IceCure Medical and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 245.89%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 253.61%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Delcath Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IceCure Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd research, develops, and markets minimally invasive cryoablation systems for women's health and oncology markets. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for breast tumors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

