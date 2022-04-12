Ï„Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $791,947.76 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $791,947.76 and $3,801.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $2,554.67 or 0.06472587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.38 or 0.07568903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,470.39 or 1.00003336 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.