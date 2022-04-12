I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.43.

IMAB stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

