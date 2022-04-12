Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRNNF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $27.58. 659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

