Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 15,721,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.76.
About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.