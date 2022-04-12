Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

LON HUM opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.28. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a market capitalization of £64.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Daniel E. Betts acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($31,339.59). Also, insider Thomas Hill acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,167.06).

About Hummingbird Resources (Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.