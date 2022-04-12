Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

NYSE HUBB traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $183.07. 259,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

