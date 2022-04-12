HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 536.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.70 ($6.99).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.30) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.17) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.91) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.25) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.67), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($285,022.67).

HSBC stock traded down GBX 12.70 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 520.60 ($6.78). The stock had a trading volume of 28,009,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,121,500. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.39). The company has a market capitalization of £105.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 521.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

