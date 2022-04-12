Hord Market Cap Achieves $3.20 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $234,282.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.63 or 0.07530909 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.91 or 1.00343478 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

