Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. 1,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 774,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

