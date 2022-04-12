Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,109,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the period.

HEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. 5,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

