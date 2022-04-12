Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,000. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

