Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.69. Highway shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 9,577 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Highway worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

