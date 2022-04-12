Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

NYSE:HES opened at $111.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

