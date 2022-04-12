HempCoin Hits One Day Volume of $932.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $932.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,562.50 or 1.00159728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00062126 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,796,887 coins and its circulating supply is 265,661,737 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

