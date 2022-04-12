HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.23, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

