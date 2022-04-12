Head to Head Review: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) versus Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eneti alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eneti and Overseas Shipholding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 0 6 0 3.00 Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 148.32%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eneti and Overseas Shipholding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $139.23 million 0.48 $26.08 million $3.97 1.50 Overseas Shipholding Group $359.06 million 0.51 -$46.25 million ($0.51) -4.14

Eneti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Overseas Shipholding Group. Overseas Shipholding Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti 17.35% 1.18% 0.85% Overseas Shipholding Group -12.88% -11.46% -3.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eneti beats Overseas Shipholding Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti (Get Rating)

Eneti Inc. engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.