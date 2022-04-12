Head to Head Contrast: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) vs. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.36% 9.27% 8.06% Ameriprise Financial 20.55% 48.36% 1.60%

65.5% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westwood Holdings Group and Ameriprise Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameriprise Financial 1 1 8 0 2.70

Ameriprise Financial has a consensus price target of $339.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Volatility & Risk

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Ameriprise Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $73.05 million 1.90 $9.76 million $1.24 13.04 Ameriprise Financial $13.43 billion 2.39 $2.76 billion $23.07 12.60

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwood Holdings Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Westwood Holdings Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

