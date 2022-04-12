Head-To-Head Analysis: Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) versus El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for El Pollo Loco and Meritage Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.85%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo Loco and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco 6.41% 10.60% 5.22% Meritage Hospitality Group 3.02% 17.06% 2.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares El Pollo Loco and Meritage Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco $454.36 million 0.90 $29.12 million $0.80 13.86 Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million 0.23 $17.44 million N/A N/A

El Pollo Loco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Volatility & Risk

El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses one restaurant in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Meritage Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of August 18, 2021, it operated 345 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

