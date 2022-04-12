Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.