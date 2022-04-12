Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €270.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($293.48) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($543.48) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($646.74) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €359.40 ($390.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €324.40 ($352.61) and a 1-year high of €612.00 ($665.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is €364.48 and its 200-day moving average is €455.04.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

