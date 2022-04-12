Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

