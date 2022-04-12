Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 712 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

CTAS stock opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.