Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,185,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $403.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.62 and a 200 day moving average of $383.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

