Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fortive by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 372,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,173,000 after purchasing an additional 168,629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after purchasing an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Fortive by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

