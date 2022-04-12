Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

