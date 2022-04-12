Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

