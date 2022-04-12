Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $486.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.36. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.48 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.