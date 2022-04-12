Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,519 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.