Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

