Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $122.01.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,825 shares of company stock worth $5,012,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.