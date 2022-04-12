Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

AEP stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

