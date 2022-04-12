Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.1% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sempra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

