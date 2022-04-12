Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,057 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,867,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $270.42 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.94 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

