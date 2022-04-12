Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI opened at $233.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.