Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.30. 1,791,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average is $178.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

