Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires New Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after buying an additional 159,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $270.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $216.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.35 and a 200 day moving average of $315.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

