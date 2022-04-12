Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,126 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,123,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

