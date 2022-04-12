Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,343 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 479,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,070 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,739,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,764,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.06 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

