Harry Margolis Sells 5,874 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $25,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 766,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,010.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
