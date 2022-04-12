Harry Margolis Sells 5,874 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $25,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 766,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,010.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

