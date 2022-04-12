Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.