Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.96 on Friday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About Grifols (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.