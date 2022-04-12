Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.96 on Friday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 61.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

