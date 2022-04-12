Gries Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 909 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.42. 160,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,413. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

