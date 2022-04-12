Gries Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $155.78. 44,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,086. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

