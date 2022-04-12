Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $236.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.31. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

