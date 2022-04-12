Gries Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after buying an additional 121,719 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,051,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nordson by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 98,991 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.13. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

