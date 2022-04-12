Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) PT Lowered to $14.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

GHL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $257.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.